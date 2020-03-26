Letter to the Editor: Where's my Republican Party?

For the past three decades I have been horrified as I watched the decline into divisive degradation of the Republican Party. I didn’t pick the party, I was recruited by a couple of my neighbors as a young suburban matron in Illinois.

Now retired, I have the time to focus on the bucket list of goals penned some 30 years ago. As an energetic retiree, it’s exciting to be facing the decision to take to a rocking chair, roll about in my little RV, or commit to the most audacious option: run for public office!

At present, Washington continues to be a circus where career politicians are more interested in sound bites than solutions. In more “normal” times, our elected officials fail to cross party lines to address our nation’s most pressing crises.

I believe that what unites us is far stronger than what divides us, much like the one chromosome that determines the gender of a baby. As a former science teacher, I can no longer sit idly by as the fabric of our country is frayed by factions tasked with securing the public health and well-being of the voters who elected them!

I ask all Arizonans to call upon our federal government to provide the leadership this moment requires! Call both of our senators and your representative to demand that they get out of their silos swirling with echoes of their own voices.