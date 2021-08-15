Letter to the Editor: Where in the world is Wendy Rogers?

I didn’t vote for Wendy Rogers and her defeat of Felicia French stunned me. But we voters have to hope for the best, right? Every so often we are pleasantly surprised by the hard work, dedication and commitment to problem solving demonstrated by the candidate we didn’t vote for.

Sadly, Wendy Rogers has shown little inclination to connect with us here in Flagstaff, to hear our questions and concerns in a public forum, or to help us seek solutions. We can all agree on many of those concerns: affordable housing, especially for our public servants and essential workers; access to water; public health; action on climate change, I.e. fires and floods; and support for education and safe schools.

Instead, Ms. Rogers’ voting record is in lockstep with the Republicans’ push to suppress voting and undermine faith in free and fair elections. She has proudly touted her membership in Oath Keepers, a paramilitary group that took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She sponsored a bill to classify gun stores as essential businesses.