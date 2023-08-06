The strike by the creatives in Hollywood, writers and actors against “the money,” represents the timeless fracture of art versus commerce. One force creates, the other destroys, one’s potent, the other impotent. But Hollywood is, after all “show business,” so the argument can be made its inherent. Unfortunately, the same battle rages in Flagstaff, around Theatrikos, a community theater that also follows a business model. Does the word “community” have relevance anymore? What’s the board’s mandate, and who do they serve? Why’s the heart of the community -- the artistic committee, volunteers and actors being sacrificed to save one destructive ego? Does this imbalance reflect the board itself or will they distance themselves from this malignant tumor? Will the board show good faith and allow the community to heal or cling to their power through a chosen representative? Time will tell ...