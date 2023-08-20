As we see it, as volunteers, it’s in keeping the Doris Harper-White Playhouse open so it can be used by the community to create thoughtful and engaging entertainment. Yes, this often means keeping an eye on the bottom line and being good stewards of an aging building.

Since 2019, the Playhouse has continued to grow, offering online plays while in-person shows were prohibited, redesigning and remodeling the lobby and basement, creating a Blackbox theatre, collaborating with local businesses to provide space for costumes and off-site rehearsals, new signage and landscaping, and partnering with the Sedona International Film Festival to install a screen, projector, and sound system to show films on evenings when the stage is not in use. These enhancements were made despite a sewage flooding of the basement, followed by COVID a year later.

During this same time, the children’s program, TheatriKids, grew to 280 kids who participated on and off stage and in workshops this summer. A class on improvisation resulted in a new improv performance group. Hardworking volunteers donated over 15,000 hours in 2022 alone.

Most critically to the future, our leadership presented such a sound business model to the City of Flagstaff (which owns the building) that it was awarded a 25-year lease (with two options to renew each 25 years).

If you’d like to explore upcoming performances, movies, events, kids’ programs, as well as how you might get involved, check out Theatrikos.com.

MALEN LABERGE and CHRIS GUNN

Flagstaff