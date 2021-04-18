Letter to the Editor: Where does the R&RR go after making laws?

Thank you Sen. Tyler Pierce for having the backbone to vote no on the draconian abortion bill brought forth by Republicans and the religious right (R&RR). These two entities stand up in their sanctimonious sandboxes and crow that they are pro-life. The bottom line is they believe that life ends at birth.

After all, who are the people that fight against adequate funding for education and other services for children? Who are the people that would rather see children slaughtered in their class rooms than support sensible gun control? Who are the people who hide behind religious freedom rather than intervene when fundamentalist sects allow their children to die rather than seek out medical care?

Where are the R&RR after a child is born with medically complex conditions? Speaking from my experience of teaching special education for more than 20 years and being a respite care provider prior to that, the R&RR are nowhere to be found when a parent(s) can’t get adequate educational, medical and respite assistance for their child. After all, Republican legislators have never funded special education at the 40% level (not even close) that was promised when the federal special education law was passed. Are they willing to provide respite for a parent since they can’t just hire the teenager down the street to babysit if the child requires specialized care to stay alive?