Letter to the Editor: Where are the NK95 and N95 masks?

I am responding to an article in the Sept. 16 Daily Sun regarding a student setting up a Go-Fund-Me for NAU faculty and staff. I am assuming he saw a need for KN95 masks and face shields based on the shortage last spring and the requests he received this year. In reading the response from NAU it was reported that “NAU does have significant PPE -- includes KN95 and N95 masks, face shields, gloves and touchless thermometers in stock and that employees can request them through their supervisor.” If that is the case, I ask two questions.

Why did professor Galloway need to request a KN95 mask through the fundraiser and had to purchase his own N95 mask? His department had provided plastic face shields and cloth masks this year to the Studio Art employees. Why was Galloway not informed of the KN95 masks in stock? Why did a friend who teaches at NAU never get any notice of the availability of the N95/KN95 masks in stock? No notice or email of any kind. He was shocked to learn of NAU’s stockpile of PPE equipment.

The union of NAU who supported the fundraiser believes the university is not doing enough to support or value the health and safety of employees. The truth must lie somewhere.

MARGIE GOULDEN

Flagstaff

