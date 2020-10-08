Letter to the Editor: When voting, keep children, youth, family in mind and CCC&Y

How many of you keep asking yourself the question, “How am I going to vote?” especially when it comes to something as important as children, youth and their families. Well, I have come to rely on a non-partisan organization such as the Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth (CCC&Y) to help me with some of my decision making.

As I continue to read through the paper and listen to the news, it is so apparent how important our children, youth and their families are. And I have to say especially to us in Flagstaff and throughout Coconino County, we’ve demonstrated that over and over again.

And now, there’s that never-ending question of who to vote for, while keeping in mind the children, youth and their families and what is affecting their lives. And you know, sometimes those decisions aren’t easy. However, I know that after reading the questions that various candidates have answered in the Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth Questionnaire webpage, I have a much better idea. The best part is that I know CCC&Y isn’t trying to influence my vote because I only get direct answers from the candidates.

If you’re like me, you may want to take a look. But by all means, vote!

JULIANNE HARTZELL

Flagstaff

