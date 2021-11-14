Letter to the Editor: When letters to editor disappear, so does a paper's integrity

I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the editors at the Arizona Daily Sun. Randy Wilson was a fabulous editor for years. I had the opportunity to meet him during one of his summer morning meetings with his readers. His passing was a real loss to the Flagstaff community and to the Daily Sun. Chris Etling has stepped in admirably and has allowed the paper to continue its comprehensive coverage of local, state and national affairs. They have been fair and consistent with their decisions to publish letters.
I began to write letters to the White Mountain Independent in Show Low just before the 2020 election after moving to Whiteriver. I was able to get to know the editor, James Headley. He was new to the job, having been hired in July 2020. My letters were being published using a similarly thoughtful process.
Two weeks ago, I received an email from Mr. Headley requesting I call him. We had spoken on the phone a few times over the past year. During our conversation he informed me that the publisher, Brian Kramer from Casa Grande, had decided to no longer print any of my letters. I asked Mr. Headley why and he did not give a specific answer. He insinuated that the advertisers had expressed some displeasure with the content of my letters. My last letter printed was critical of the conspiracy theories concerning COVID-19 vaccinations. I encouraged people to dismiss the misinformation online and elsewhere and urged everyone to get vaccinated. I also stated that we should get the booster if eligible and get a flu shot.
It is a sad state of affairs when publishers of local papers decide to silence the voices of their constituents. This is a dangerous path to follow. Now is the time to speak out against publishers and politicians who want to limit our access to differing opinions. Let them know we will not be silenced.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Whiteriver