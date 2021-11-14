Letter to the Editor: When letters to editor disappear, so does a paper's integrity

I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the editors at the Arizona Daily Sun. Randy Wilson was a fabulous editor for years. I had the opportunity to meet him during one of his summer morning meetings with his readers. His passing was a real loss to the Flagstaff community and to the Daily Sun. Chris Etling has stepped in admirably and has allowed the paper to continue its comprehensive coverage of local, state and national affairs. They have been fair and consistent with their decisions to publish letters.

I began to write letters to the White Mountain Independent in Show Low just before the 2020 election after moving to Whiteriver. I was able to get to know the editor, James Headley. He was new to the job, having been hired in July 2020. My letters were being published using a similarly thoughtful process.