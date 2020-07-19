Letter to the Editor: When it comes to team names, avoid references to humans

Naming teams: Names should only refer to animals, birds and fish. The Washington football team should be named something like the "Redbirds." Why? Some current names refer to people.

Redskins are people whose lives matter. Stadiums serve alcoholic beverages, which loosen the fans’ spirits and tongues. They start to use profanity against their rival team, such as “you damn redskins”, “you stupid Indians” and other racial slurs. Native Americans certainly don’t want their names used in that way. Black people would like to use the nickname “Redtails” to honor their World War II fighter pilot heroes. But how long before these drunks start using that name negatively?