Letter to the Editor: When it comes to redistricting, it's time to pay attention

This month offers an easy opportunity to get involved with a once-a-decade process. Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission will meet here in Flagstaff, and elsewhere in northern Arizona, to hear from residents.
Redistricting is the process by which census data are used to divide each state into congressional and legislative districts. Arizona’s nine congressional districts will be used to elect members of the US House of Representatives; our 30 legislative districts are used to elect state senators and representatives.
Our Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) was established by majority vote on Proposition 106 in 2000. It amended the state constitution to set up a bipartisan commission “to oversee the mapping of fair and competitive districts” (original language), starting with a blank slate each decade. The goal is to eliminate abuses such as gerrymandering, encouraging both voters and candidates to participate in our democracy.
Redistricting determines whether small- or medium-sized cities like Flagstaff and Sedona can elect state representatives or are lost in the numbers of much larger geographic areas. It determines whether citizens of the Navajo Nation (or other tribal nations) have a fair chance of representation, or are diluted by being split up into larger white-dominated districts. It determines whether rural voters can elect rural representation or will be drowned out by voices from the state’s largest metro areas.
This year the IRC has been meeting in public, online, for viewing through their website (irc.az.gov). This month they launch “listening sessions” to be held in every Arizona county. They want to hear what we think about district boundaries and about our “communities of interest” -- groups with shared economic, social and/or cultural interests that deserve representation. And they want to hear ideas on how they can meet their constitutional mandate to create fair, politically competitive districts.
The IRC plans its first listening session for Coconino County in Flagstaff on the evening of July 29, with satellite sites planned in Page and Tuba City for virtual connection. Check the IRC website for updates on time and place, as you prepare your thoughts -- don’t pass up this once-a-decade opportunity.
LAURA HUENNEKE
Flagstaff