Letter to the Editor: When it comes to redistricting, it's time to pay attention

This month offers an easy opportunity to get involved with a once-a-decade process. Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission will meet here in Flagstaff, and elsewhere in northern Arizona, to hear from residents.

Redistricting is the process by which census data are used to divide each state into congressional and legislative districts. Arizona’s nine congressional districts will be used to elect members of the US House of Representatives; our 30 legislative districts are used to elect state senators and representatives.

Our Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) was established by majority vote on Proposition 106 in 2000. It amended the state constitution to set up a bipartisan commission “to oversee the mapping of fair and competitive districts” (original language), starting with a blank slate each decade. The goal is to eliminate abuses such as gerrymandering, encouraging both voters and candidates to participate in our democracy.