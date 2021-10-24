 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: When it comes to price on carbon, a recommendation to 'Do it now'
Letters

Climate crisis is here: what’s a person to do? Shawn Newell’s Oct. 16 editorial is spot on: We can indeed decrease the emissions that cause global warming by putting a price on those emissions that starts small and grows each year in a predictable and gradual way that encourages industry and individuals to make smart choices. Paying back those fees as dividend to citizens creates no net impact on household economies.

I’ll keep this comment short, so you can take a minute to urge Rep. O’Halleran, Sen. Kelly, and most especially Sen. Sinema to create a price on carbon as soon as possible. Do it now.

PAUL BEIER

Flagstaff

