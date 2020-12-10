Letter to the Editor: When it comes to housing in Flagstaff, 'one can not legislate greed'

After reading the article on the Flagstaff City Council's effort in creating affordable housing, I am struck with a couple of thoughts. The Council did a great job with public, affordable housing projects in the late 1940s, 1950s and early 1960s, putting residents north, east and south of downtown. These were examples of good planning and sound use of public funds that are still viable today. The problem with the new/old direction of another study, another report and staff time along with overpriced investment in land, will still just fall short of filling the need of housing.