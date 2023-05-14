Let's keep Flagstaff moving forward and on the cutting edge of great places to live. I do not want our hospital to abandon its current campus and move south of town without first complying with Flagstaff’s Regional Plan, which calls for zero emissions by 2030.

And NAH and our city council don’t have to reinvent the wheel on this. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a green building certification program used worldwide. LEED has been used to help plan and design buildings from homes to hospitals, from companies to universities. Locally, NAU has used LEED certification in planning and constructing on its campus.

Specifically, NAH can plan and reach its goals through efforts by internal hospital staff and the Flagstaff City Council by aligning with outside organizations like the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) and Health Care Without Harm. Yes, many hospitals have already done this.

We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Flagstaff can can do this correctly from the start and be proud of the results for decades to come.

Appreciatively,

CHRIS GUNN

Flagstaff