Letter to the Editor: When it comes to COVID variant, masks back in debate

Several reports recently have stated that local governments are planning to re-introduce mask mandates due to the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. I am opposed to this idea for a couple of reasons.

The Delta variant does not pose a significant risk to vaccinated people. This is an excellent reason to get vaccinated -- which has proven to be both safe and effective. Secondly, vaccinated people should not have to continue their lives enduring these precautions because some individuals are not willing to be vaccinated. Those who are unwilling to be vaccinated choose their risk -- the risk of the vaccine versus the risk of contracting COVID-19.