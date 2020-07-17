Letter to the Editor: Whelan's controlling of social media post raises red flag

Councilmember Jamie Whelan demonstrated again why I can’t support her for mayor, this time on Facebook during her live candidate town hall. I asked her why she voted yes for a $1.6 million rebate to a developer in 2018, yet another corporate subsidy paid for by local taxpayers that I hadn’t known about until recently. Instead of responding to my question, she blocked me and deleted my question so that other viewers couldn’t see it.

The problem here is that Councilmember Whelan isn’t legally allowed to prevent me or anyone else from engaging with her on Facebook. Because her campaign page is her only official Facebook page (she doesn’t have a separate councilmember page), and she uses it as a tool of governance, she is required to allow critics to express their views even if she vehemently disagrees or it is something she doesn’t want to talk about. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit addressed the question of whether elected officials can block people on social media when it ruled that President Donald Trump can’t block critics who express dissenting views from his Twitter account. Other courts have reached the same conclusion.