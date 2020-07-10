Letter to the Editor: Whelan' leadership, experience needed for future

We need Jamie Whelan's leadership.
Flagstaff needs a mayor who brings more to the table than a vision for Flagstaff's future. We face tremendous challenges, and Jamie has demonstrated that she has the leadership skills necessary to ensure we and our future generations will continue to be able to work and play in our beautiful mountain town.
Now is not the time to play with ideas; now is the time to act to address our challenges. Jamie has the passion, expertise and skills necessary to do just that.
BIRGIT BUSS
Flagstaff
