Letter to the Editor: Whelan can lead during time of 'division and conflict'

We write this letter as private citizens and members of the Flagstaff community. We are grateful that Flagstaff is a community with a strong pool of talented people who are willing to stand for public office. We appreciate those who have served and those willing to do so. We take the roles of citizen/voter/activist seriously and, again, are grateful that so many in our community do so as well.

From this perspective, we support Jamie Whelan for mayor of Flagstaff. We have known Jamie since we came to Flagstaff 13 years ago. She has had many roles in the Flagstaff community and has made many contributions. Jamie has contributed as an activist for social justice issues, as a member of the Flagstaff business community, as a longtime public school teacher, as an educator and valued colleague at NAU, and as a community leader in Flagstaff City Council. Through this work we know her to be a person of principle. We believe that Jamie Whelan’s life of authenticity and her compassionate heart are the qualities of care that calls us all to be our better selves at a time of division and conflict.

Let’s join with Jamie and work together, resolving to meet the challenges, to challenge the injustices, and continue to move toward responsive and responsible government in a community that values access, equity, and justice.