Letter to the Editor: Whelan always brings 'integrity and sincerity' to table

Having lived in Flagstaff for 51 years, I’ve been privileged and dismayed to see our little mountain town becoming another Sedona or Aspen. I’ve also watched Jamie Whelan grow and become an integral part of our community for the past 30 years. She initially taught special needs children within the Flagstaff school system with a mixture of compassion and common sense and has volunteered in our community at causes which reflect her concern for the underserved and vulnerable among us.

Her ability to reach diverse sections of our citizenry demonstrates her commitment to hear all voices with respect and dignity. This has made her a trusted and essential partner in bringing all perspectives to the table, as a Flagstaff city councilmember, and as a Flagstaff small business owner and volunteer. Jamie’s fundamental belief system is one of equality, inclusion and honesty. Her integrity extends beyond whatever she believes in and supports. She represents the best of Flagstaff. Her decisions on the Flagstaff City Council are carefully weighed for unintended and intended consequences of each issue.

Do I agree with all her decisions? Not always. But, I believe all her decisions are made with integrity and sincerity.

We need Jamie Whelan as mayor, here and now, as she strives to be a fair and powerful voice for all in our community.