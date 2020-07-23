Letter to the Editor: Whelan a proven leader, fit for Flagstaff mayor

Jamie Whelan is a proven leader. Her values and drive to improve our community are evident in her decades of service on countless efforts. She served our community as a volunteer leader for nonprofit agencies, as a teacher to young children, as a mentor to generations of teachers, as a city councilwoman and as vice mayor. I trust her to use her experience and knowledge to guide our community as we face the most challenging time our city has known for decades (if not ever). The current challenges require a steady, inclusive and caring leader. A leader who spans many segments of our diverse community. A leader who will not seek simplistic answers to complex issues or strive for power. We need a leader able to embrace the journey ahead and the innovation it requires guided by a compass of caring and greater good. Jamie Whelan is my choice for mayor.