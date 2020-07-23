Letter to the Editor: Whelan a proven leader, fit for Flagstaff mayor
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Whelan a proven leader, fit for Flagstaff mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Jamie Whelan is a proven leader. Her values and drive to improve our community are evident in her decades of service on countless efforts. She served our community as a volunteer leader for nonprofit agencies, as a teacher to young children, as a mentor to generations of teachers, as a city councilwoman and as vice mayor. I trust her to use her experience and knowledge to guide our community as we face the most challenging time our city has known for decades (if not ever). The current challenges require a steady, inclusive and caring leader. A leader who spans many segments of our diverse community. A leader who will not seek simplistic answers to complex issues or strive for power. We need a leader able to embrace the journey ahead and the innovation it requires guided by a compass of caring and greater good. Jamie Whelan is my choice for mayor.

KERRY BLUME

Flagstaff

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic
Letters

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

  • Updated

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.” That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News