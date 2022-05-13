 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: What's the limit when it comes to abortion?

If people believe that a mother has the right to kill a pre-born baby, why stop there? A months old baby crying all night? A terrible two? A rebellious teenager? Is there a limit? It would sure clear a lot of spots in our prisons.

JOHN LOVELY

Flagstaff

