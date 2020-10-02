Letter to the Editor: 'What's not to like' about Felicia French?

I am sure you have seen the yard signs for Felicia French. Maybe you know her, but maybe you don’t, so let me share some info with you.

• Flagstaff is in Legislative District 6 (LD6), which runs all the way from the White Mountains to the Grand Canyon, to Cottonwood and beyond. There are 30 legislative districts in Arizona, each with one state Senator and two House members. Felicia is running to be our state Senator in LD6.

• Felicia is a 3rd-generation Arizonan currently living in Pine. She has a remarkable background.

• Her leadership skills were formed as she worked her way up the ranks from private to colonel during 32 years of service in the United States Army and Arizona National Guard.

• She started as a medic at age 17, went on to earn her B.S. in nursing, then realized a childhood dream of becoming a pilot. In 1988, at the top of her class she received her aviator wings.

• Nurse, educator, humanitarian, triathlete, volunteer, highly decorated veteran, sustainability scientist and so much more.

• Two of my favorite stories about Felicia: she walked the entire Arizona Trail last year and then gave up one month of campaigning to volunteer on the Navajo Reservation during the early days of COVID-19.