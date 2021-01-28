Letter to the Editor: What will Republicans run on after Trump?

What will Republicans run on after Trump?

They used to run on "traditional family values," but that went up in smoke when they elected a real estate developer who has been married three times and engaged in numerous extra marital affairs.

More recently they ran on "law and order." That also went up in smoke when Trump was recorded inciting a mob of White Nationalists and their followers to march on the Capitol to prevent the lawful transfer of power to the new president.

When I watch the support these hooligans and Donald Trump are still getting from Republican lawmakers and the public, even after the assault on the Capitol, I wonder where the Republican Party is headed next? Will White Nationalists have a seat at their table?

There are parallels between what happened here and what took place in Germany during Hitler's rise to power. He too gave White Nationalists legitimacy. He didn't tolerate dissent either and ousted anyone who didn't agree with him. He expected blind obedience form his followers and thrived on adulation. He created hell on Earth.

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

