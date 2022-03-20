Letter to the Editor: What the world needs now is ...

It is hard to wake up every morning to see what a mess we are in around the world. People suffering and dying in Ukraine. In the U.S. people are filled with anger and hate. People fight over masks mandates when over 900,000 people in our country have died. Bigotry and racism abounds. Civility and discourse have tanked. Conspiracy groups believe in the bizarre theories. Even our state senator suggests that her political enemies be hanged, and our legislature believes that there should only be one predominant political party to the exclusion of others.