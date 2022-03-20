 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: What the world needs now is ...

It is hard to wake up every morning to see what a mess we are in around the world. People suffering and dying in Ukraine. In the U.S. people are filled with anger and hate. People fight over masks mandates when over 900,000 people in our country have died. Bigotry and racism abounds. Civility and discourse have tanked. Conspiracy groups believe in the bizarre theories. Even our state senator suggests that her political enemies be hanged, and our legislature believes that there should only be one predominant political party to the exclusion of others.

It is at times like these that I remember Jesus’ commandment to His disciples in John 13:34: “Love one another as I love you." Simple, yet powerful words. Kindness, respect and caring is not only a Christian precept; it can cross into all faith traditions that follow a higher power. Can each of us live with that goal in mind?

JAN RYBKA

Flagstaff

