Letter to the Editor: 'What the Flagstaff?" local asks after recent snowstorm

I was born and raised in Flagstaff and have seen storms much larger than recent storms. When there were less resources and less technology, snow removal was quick and efficient.

The city laws state that sidewalks are to be cleaned within 24 hours of the snow stopping, but why should we have to do this? We clean the sidewalk and driveway and then the plow goes by and shoves all the snow back. Today a city crew came by to clear our elderly neighbor’s driveway and dumped all the snow onto the sidewalk and the road. City ordinance also states that snow is not to be thrown onto the street. WTF (what the Flagstaff)?