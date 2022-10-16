Letter to the Editor: What kind of economy do you want come Nov. 8?

Most people know that democracy is on the line in the coming election. Fewer understand that the future of our economy is also at stake.

From 1933 to 1981, with Congresses controlled by both Republicans and Democrats, our government focused on getting money into the hands of ordinary Americans using the economic principle that expanding the “demand side” of the economy would grow the economy for all. As a result, the wealth gap that characterized the country in the 1920s shrank considerably, the United States became the strongest economy in the world, and middle-class living standards rose.

In 1981, Republicans shifted the government’s economic policy to “supply-side economics,” cutting taxes and regulations in the hope that wealthy investors would expand industry and hire more workers. Instead, without regulation, industries shifted overseas, the middle class stagnated and the rich got richer. Democrats did little to correct this in the subsequent (few) years when they controlled Congress. Trump doubled down with a trillion-dollar tax cut.

In March 2021, under Joe Biden and Democratic control of Congress, Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill designed to snap the economy out of the depressive effects of the pandemic. No Republican voted for this bill. The act ushered in a dramatic economic recovery — the most rapid of any of the G7 wealthy nations — with the U.S. adding 10 million jobs since Biden’s inauguration. No other president in our history has seen this level of job growth in his first two years in office. The September jobs report revealed that our economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

Last November Democrats also passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to rebuild the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges and to extend broadband to rural areas. A few Republicans voted “aye” but even more are now bragging about projects made possible by the act. This effort is paid for by increased taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.

If Republicans regain control of Congress on Nov. 8, this progress will come to a dead stop.

