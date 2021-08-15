 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: What is really 'crazy' ...
Letter to the Editor: What is really 'crazy' ...

I keep hearing people talking about the “crazy” things going on in the natural world lately. Things like the low water levels in Lakes Powell and Mead, heatwaves in the Northwest, fires and floods near and in Flagstaff, and other extreme events around the planet. These things are not crazy, as scientists from many disciplines have been telling us they were coming for years now.

What is really crazy is that humans continue to ignore what science and Mother Nature are telling us and doing little to address our role in causing these events or planning to ameliorate them.

MITCH DRIEBE

Flagstaff

 

