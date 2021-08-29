Letter to the Editor: What happened to the equity-oriented schooling push?

A year ago, FUSD passed a resolution that established a temporary Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias Task Force. This highly diverse group submitted their report in December 2020, but unfortunately, it appears FUSD does not stand behind this work and has, thus, added to the generations-old pattern of educational leaders’ partial (at best) commitment to anti-racist and equity-oriented schooling.

Many of our elected officials at the state level have followed their conservative colleagues’ path in passing legislation that instills fear and uncertainty in educators about what they are and are not allowed to teach. ARS 15-717.02 attempts to subvert everything we know about engaging students in culturally relevant, meaningful and equity-oriented schooling. It suggests that “controversial” topics have no place in our schools, when in fact young people learn critical thinking, communicating and writing through the engagement of diverse ideas. Controversy and discomfort are the ingredients for that magical space that engenders growth and learning at its best.