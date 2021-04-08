Letter to the Editor: What happened to covering the champs in Page?

One of the most significant events in the history of Page High School athletics happened without even a mention of it in the Daily Sun. On Saturday, March 20, both PHS boys and girls basketball teams won Arizona state 3A basketball championships. Coming from a newspaper family, I fully understand the concept of "hometown newspaper," but in this case the Sun really dropped the ball in not giving this story any coverage regardless of the fact Page is some 140 miles north of Flagstaff.

Although both games were played relatively early in the day, and game results were readily available online, there was absolutely no mention of the state championship results in either the Sunday, Tuesday or Wednesday paper. How disappointing!

Basketball in Page is a really big thing for players, coaches, parents and fans. Our girls team has been in the state final game for the last five years, winning the title three of those years. Page fans, literally by the thousands, travel to regional contests and state playoff games in Phoenix. Our gym is routinely filled to capacity for games.

This sporting accomplishment should not have been neglected by the Daily Sun. Coaches Smith and Whitehorse, their assistants, and especially their players certainly deserve better publicity regarding their outstanding season.