Letter to the Editor: What exactly are the Republican elephants stomping out?

I saw that our local Republican Party hauled their elephant-stomping-on-socialism float out of storage and drove it around town on the Fourth of July. For at least 90 years, Republicans have been claiming that any proposals for social progress were “socialism” and sure to lead the country to ruin. These days they don’t even specify programs they think are socialism, they just want to “stomp it out,” whatever it may be.
Since they don’t specify what they hate now, let’s look at what they called socialism in the past:
• Social Security
• Unemployment benefits
• Workers’ comp
• Child labor laws
• Any minimum wage
• Medicare
• Medicaid (AHCCCS)
• The Affordable Care Act
Luckily, their cries of “socialism” “the sky is falling” didn’t prevail and we have these programs. So next time you talk with a Republican, ask them what they mean by “socialism.” What do they really want their elephants to stomp out?
ANN HEITLAND
Flagstaff
