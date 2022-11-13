 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: What do we know about election doubt?

First, candidates from a political party claim that elections aren't secure. Then, an election run by members of the same party shows minor technical issues. This allows the candidates to cast doubt on election results.

I can understand why someone might suspect conspiracy. It's just not the one that they claim it is.

KEN LINCK

Flagstaff

