Letter to the Editor: What do carpenters and web designers have in common?

I do not understand the Supreme Court. How can creative work that does NOT express anything be protected under the First Amendment?

Look, what the web designer does is very similar to what a carpenter does creating a deck in your backyard. They both fetch pre-existing components, tailor them as technically needed and then cobble them together to create an aesthetically appealing work product that meets the client's specifications.

Are they "expressing" something doing that? Like what? It is completely absurd to claim that building a deck in your backyard is artistic expression. And it is similarly absurd to claim that creating a webpage is artistic expression. Neither the web designer nor the carpenter express anything while creating the work product according to the direction of their client.

Yes, of course, what the web designer -- or the carpenter -- does require technical skill and creativity. But if the creativity is limited to meeting the client's specifications, then clearly it does not express anything. The Colorado law is spot on, and the Supreme Court is set to misuse the First Amendment to protect non-expression.

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff