Letter to the Editor: What CCC gives our community

When crumbling paper to start a fire, I stopped to read a Daily Sun article recognizing the numerous agencies, businesses and organizations that have helped our greater community persevere through the pandemic. I was amazed by how our community has pulled together to help each other, and was struck by one omitted community contributor: Coconino Community College.

Having spoken with CCC faculty, I know they focused on how to best serve their students when COVID hit. This was a major adaptation for CCC and all regional educational employees. CCC has continued both traditional degree and vocational training, each accomplished through teachers committing to extra prep.

CCC’s commitment to students and our community continues where you’d least expect it. The “CCC2Work” program may have trained healthcare workers putting in 12-hour shifts treating COVID and other patients, emergency response workers who extinguish fires or respond to civil unrest, the craftsman repairing your plumbing, electricity or computer, as well as an automotive technician.

CCC2NAU’s program may have prepared the county assistant who helped you get funds to avoid spiraling into debt or being evicted; perhaps an accountant who saved you taxes or an IRS audit; or a social worker, psychologist or teacher who helped reduce family tensions.