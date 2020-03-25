Letter to the Editor: What causes people to act like hoarders?

What causes perfectly normal looking human beings to abandon all accepted social norms and transform themselves into some kind of primeval food hoarding creatures, totally ignorant of anyone else's needs?

That's what I asked myself when I was confronted with empty supermarket shelves and customers who's shopping carts could barely hold what was piled on them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Could it be that some primitive survival instincts of our Cro-Magnon ancestors still lurk deep inside some modern humans and, when disaster strikes, causes them to revert back to uncivilized self-centered behavior.

I hope that those who emptied shelves and freezers in grocery stores will never have to explain the virtue of sharing to their children because they themselves have no clue what that means.

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0