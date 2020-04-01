Letter to the Editor: What are the government's motives?
Things in Arizona are worsening by the day, largely due to people not listening to "suggestions" from their government to stay home. At this point, I have to think that Governor Ducey's motives are driven by the economy and politics, not the lives of Arizonans. I find that inexcusable.

I am an outpatient therapist and could work from home, yet my workplace has me coming in every day to interface with at least six people, who I have no control over in terms of what they do before I see them. My husband is in his 40s and has a life-threatening pre-existing condition. My mother is 72 and has to watch my children because I have no other options. Every time I step out the door, I put our lives in danger.

We are not thinking so much about our economic futures, we are scared about living through this. What is Ducey thinking about?

LAUREN FAWLEY

Flagstaff

