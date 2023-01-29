Letter to the Editor: 'What about the right to live in a safe country?'

CNN reported this morning, Jan. 24, 39 mass killings so far this year, and they showed a map where each killings took place. Yes, that's just three weeks into the new year and 39 mass killings across the country already (at least four dead in each incident).

I have said it before: I love my country, served three times in the Armed Services, once in the Marine Reserves and twice in the regular Air Force. I would do it again. I love my country. And I am ashamed of my country. This is not a safe country with the gun laws that we have. There is no other country having the problem we are having -- all in the name of freedom. This is insanity. What about the right to live in a safe country?

I have said it before, we are misinterpreting the Second Amendment. When the gun people quote the Second Amendment, they leave out the first part: " ... a well-regulated militia." How much more can we take and still be considered a "civilized" country? These killings are outrageous. Insanity. An adulteration, a perversion of the idea of freedom.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff