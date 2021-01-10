Letter to the Editor: Wendy Rogers, others like her, raising plenty of red flags

As a resident of Arizona’s Legislative District 6, I am deeply concerned by the recent actions and rhetoric of state Senator-elect Wendy Rogers.

Since the election Rogers has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories alleging election fraud because Donald Trump lost. She promotes these theories while conveniently forgetting that the same electoral process that she claims is corrupt also elected her. Why is it that the process is corrupt when a Democrat wins but secure when she wins? Wendy Rogers and other members of the Arizona Republican Party have engaged in seditious efforts to overturn the will of the people.

Rogers has repeatedly expressed praise and support for the treasonous Confederacy and the Confederate General Robert E. Lee, even going so far as to claim that he was “a great patriot and a great leader.” How can an individual who engaged in treason against the United States be a patriot? In her support of the confederacy, Rogers shows that she is OK with racism and treason.