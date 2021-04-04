Letter to the Editor: Wendy Rogers opening some eyes with her actions

In 2019, after four losing attempts at running for political office, Republican Wendy Rogers set her sights on LD6, Arizona’s uber-conservative legislative district. Quite simply, a Democrat has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning here. That’s no doubt why Rogers falsely claimed Flagstaff as her primary residence — even though her real home is in Tempe.

Rogers has lied about a lot more than her residence, though. In 2016, she falsely linked Steve Smith, her Republican opponent for the U.S. House, to sex trafficking. Smith’s employer, The Young Agency, is currently suing Rogers for defamation. In 2020, Rogers’ campaign against Republican Sen. Sylvia Allen was so dirty that fellow Republican Walt Blackman announced that he would not vote for her.

Since the November election, Rogers’ behavior has gotten even wackier. Here’s a very abridged list of her shenanigans:

-- Charged with workplace harassment: After only 10 days in office, Rogers was charged with workplace harassment. Her Senate aide, Michael Polloni Jr., accused her of fat-shaming him, requiring him to do political work for her and yelling at him for not working from home when he was sick with COVID-19. He has since filed a $500,000 claim against the state.