Letter to the Editor: Wendy Rogers' closing argument before Election Day

I am running for AZ Senate to stand up to the socialists, defend Arizona from crime and illegal immigration, defend our great police officers, protect our unborn babies, and stand up for our conservative values. I hate what the Marxists are doing to our great nation and understand that they are the enemy of freedom-loving people.

I am not backed by any PACs, lobbyists or special interests. 100% of my donations come from conservatives and Trump supporters, and most of my donations are $5-$50 just like President Trump's. I work for no one but you. The swamp and the Democrats are terrified that I am going to win, because I will stand up to them for you (which is why they are smearing me with lies and slander). I don't care about them, I care about you and the hardworking people of our district and ask for your vote.