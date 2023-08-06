It was my good fortune after moving to Flag as a snowbird (in the spring and summer) to meet the one man political action committee, Jack Welch. That is how I explained him. An ever present promoter of Flag and the joy of living here. His knowledge of the area, the history, the flora and fauna and the people. I met him at Buffalo Park one day during the Arizona Trail week. I pulled up a chair, inviting myself. Nearly everyone there new Jack. They all stopped to chat. I learned so much more about his impact on the community. There should be a trail on the FUTS named after him. I would gladly donate to make this happen. I wish that I had known he was a veteran. Just one more part of his life I would like to have heard about. I truly enjoyed reading his stories in the local paper. Talented, Humble. Tireless. A friend to all he met. RIP.