Letter to the Editor: Weissman quotes considered hypocritical, 'disturbing and dangerous'

I find the comments and stereotyping by Marilyn Weissman disturbing and dangerous in the article "Two Flagstaff mayor candidates hit with signature scrutiny." As she states, “Any person now registered as a Republican is supportive of the policies that led to the January 6 insurrection and that are anti-gay, anti-choice, and anti-voting rights.”

It bothers me that someone who is working on mayoral candidate Becky Daggett’s campaign and gathered signatures for her would be acting like this. A candidate running on “Inclusive Leadership” should know that Republicans are part of the community too, and we should not stereotype over a quarter of Flagstaff voters.

Both of the other candidates, Pastor Daniel Williamson and Mayor Deasy, have made public statements condemning the dirty partisan politics in our local election. This is Flagstaff, not Washington D.C.

Ms. Daggett’s seeming collusion with the Democratic Party and silence on the issue are not indicative of a leader who values inclusivity. This hypocrisy within Democrats is one of the reasons many of us will vote for Pastor Daniel.

JACOB ROGERS

Flagstaff

