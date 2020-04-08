Letter to the Editor: Wear a mask to protect yourself and others

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To don the mask or not? Wear a mask. Not only does wearing a mask decrease the transmission of our own respiratory droplets and thus protect others, it reminds us to not touch our faces. In places such as Hong Kong and South Korea where they began wearing masks as soon as the first cases occurred in January, their rates of novel coronavirus infection have been very low. As health care providers, we have been encouraged to put on masks and wear gloves to protect our patients. We don’t want to unwittingly pass COVID-19 on to our patients.

What type of mask? Any face cover will suffice when a person goes into the public. It does not have to be a medical mask. We are encouraging everyone to wear a mask as the virus can spread just by talking to another person. Many people are carriers of the virus, but are not sick. This is the best reason to wear the mask: to prevent further transmission of the virus from people who don’t appear to have it.

Still a question? No. Wear a face cover to protect others and yourself.

GREGORY JARRIN

Winslow