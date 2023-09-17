“The President hasn’t done anything wrong, and the House Republicans’ investigations for the past nine months have proved that,” he said in a statement. “They have no evidence, so they’re launching the next phase of their evidence-free goose chase simply to throw red meat to the right wing so they can continue baselessly attacking the president to play extreme politics.” -- White House spokesman Ian Sams, 9/12/2023

There is no evidence. This inquiry is a waste of taxpayer money. The House Republicans, as they have been doing since barely winning control, are doing their best to destroy our country instead of working to improve our way of life.

Our local Republican representative in Congress is part of this far right extremist wing. Rep. Eli Crane needs to be held accountable for his actions. He has endorsed the following bills:

-- To abolish the Advisory Committee on Racial Equity of the Department of the Treasury.

-- To abolish the Department of Education and to provide funding directly to States for elementary and secondary education, and for other purposes.

-- To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to prohibit the approval of new abortion drugs, to prohibit investigational use exemptions for abortion drugs, and to impose additional regulatory requirements with respect to previously approved abortion drugs, and for other purposes.

Democrats and Independents will rally around a single candidate who supports a functional government, racial equality, education and women’s rights to defeat Crane in November 2024. We need to reign in the radical wing of the House of Representatives in Washington. It starts right here in northern Arizona.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver