In 2020, Flagstaff City Council declared a climate emergency and set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. At the time, it felt like the community and its leaders were being proactive in outlining measures to mitigate climate change.
Climate change is now in the news daily. Five-hundred-year floods have become annual events. Flagstaff has experienced disastrous wildfires and consequential flooding. The housing crisis is made worse by second-home buyers escaping the extreme heat in Phoenix. The climate is changing faster than scientists originally predicted. We need to make drastic changes across all sectors.
An article in The New York Times on 3/21/23 reads, “The world’s top scientists released their latest report yesterday warning that the Earth is on pace for severe damage from climate change.” Another article published the same day in the Arizona Daily Sun quotes the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stating, “Our world needs climate actions on all fronts -- everything, everywhere, all at once.”
Some people might ask why should we be concerned with this issue? Others might say that change requires too much work, too much money. How much did the Schultz Fire cost? How much did the Pipeline Fire cost? How many acres of our cherished forests need to burn before we decide something needs to be done?
We need strong actions to mitigate climate change. We are quickly approaching the tipping point. We need our local leaders, Flagstaff city mayor, Flagstaff City Council, Coconino County Board of Supervisors and leaders from the private sector as well, to step up to the plate, be brave and face this challenge head on.
We have the potential to create our own little paradise on Earth. Eventually others will see what we are doing and help it spread.
DEE HOAGLAND
Flagstaff
