Letter to the Editor: 'We need a mayor who ...'

We have an important choice facing us for mayor of Flagstaff. The current mayor has grossly failed our community in addressing issues facing Flagstaff. His "Defund the Police" position has certainly occurred by not providing the leadership in filling vacant positions in the police department as well as city staff. We are at an average shortage in these departments of at least 36%. We need a major leadership change. Becky Dagget can give us that leadership. She has shown the qualities of leadership in her previous positions. We need a full-time mayor. Becky can. The current mayor can not. We need a mayor who can provide positive leadership to Council. Becky can. The current mayor has proven he can not. We need a mayor who can meet in person with state and national leaders to advocate for the needs of Flagstaff. Becky can. The current mayor has not. We need a mayor who can be the 24-hour face of Flagstaff. Becky can. The current mayor has shown he can not. The race for the Flagstaff mayor is nonpartisan. That means the position is neither Democrat or Republican. It means we must choose a mayor who can address the real issues of our community. To me, the clear choice is Becky Daggett for mayor.
JOE DONALDSON
Flagstaff
