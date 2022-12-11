 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: 'We narrowly avoided disaster with Kari Lake'

  • 0
Letters

As the seasons change, Arizona will begin to welcome many more visitors to our state. However, if Kari Lake got her way, Arizona could become everyone’s favorite state to fly over.

We narrowly avoided disaster with Kari Lake. Restaurants, hotels, transportation professionals all stand to receive a significant financial boost around the game, right when we need it most.

Her inflammatory politics are downright bad for business. But she’s not alone in the AZ GOP, as AG Brnovich has done his best to scare off tech investments in our state over the years by manufacturing frivolous lawsuits against technology companies.

Instead of these clickbait political battles, I want to see our leaders deliver real change that uplifts our entire state, and not their political profile. Our votes reflected that.

Sincerely,

People are also reading…

SETH CHALMERS

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)