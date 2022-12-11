Letter to the Editor: 'We narrowly avoided disaster with Kari Lake'

As the seasons change, Arizona will begin to welcome many more visitors to our state. However, if Kari Lake got her way, Arizona could become everyone’s favorite state to fly over.

We narrowly avoided disaster with Kari Lake. Restaurants, hotels, transportation professionals all stand to receive a significant financial boost around the game, right when we need it most.

Her inflammatory politics are downright bad for business. But she’s not alone in the AZ GOP, as AG Brnovich has done his best to scare off tech investments in our state over the years by manufacturing frivolous lawsuits against technology companies.

Instead of these clickbait political battles, I want to see our leaders deliver real change that uplifts our entire state, and not their political profile. Our votes reflected that.

Sincerely,

SETH CHALMERS

Flagstaff