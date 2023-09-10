As a longtime Flagstaff resident, born at Flagstaff Medical Center in 1976, I have watched the hospital grow and provide many amazing and high quality services for our community. The proposed ambulatory care center and hospital are the next step forward. They mean more services for my family, children and my aging parents, who continue to be active members of the Flagstaff community.

NAH’s new hospital will bring substantial benefits to Flagstaff and the greater Northern Arizona region.

• The new hospital and ambulatory care center will ensure our patients and communities have access to a full suite of health care services.

• We will be able to expand clinical options, including more comprehensive oncology services, expanded therapy and rehabilitation, and a new wound-healing program with hyperbaric chambers.

• We will have an expanded Emergency Department with faster service and the region’s only Level 1 trauma center.

As a registered nurse working at Flagstaff Medical Center in the Special Care Nursery, I am so excited NAH will be able to provide a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for the families of all Northern Arizona. The new hospital will have private rooms for our neonatal patients and their families – something not available at our current hospital.

Many of you reading this have never experienced the overwhelming concern and uncertainty of having your baby or family member in the Special Care Nursery. My team witnesses the reality of this daily and provides exceptional care with compassion for not only our infant patients but their families as well. While privacy and more individualized care may seem like buzzwords, they have an actual meaning for us to add to our ability to provide the best care possible.

The textbook answer is that private rooms will allow parents and families to stay, sleep, and be much more involved in providing care for their baby. This support for the entire family, not just the infant, has been shown to improve neonatal outcomes and decrease the hospital length of stay. Families leave the hospital feeling more connected with their baby and more confident about the care they can provide after discharge.

The reality is that our hospital is old and outdated and my team exceeds the standard of care despite the limitations of our current hospital. We can provide this care because we give a part of our heart to the most vulnerable patients that come through the hospital doors. There is no space on the current hospital campus to expand and provide for our patients and families what the new location and hospital can provide. Please give us the opportunity to provide that loving care in an atmosphere that will positively impact care, patient outcomes, and family experiences and is desperately needed now for our community.

Please support the new hospital. Vote yes on Proposition 480.

JEANNE WILES

Clinical Manager, FMC