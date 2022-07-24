Letter to the Editor: 'We' and 'I' pointed out in political rhetoric

When I read the article about the mayoral candidates, one thing really stood out. Everyone running for office likes to talk about collaboration and accomplishments, but as a former English teacher, the most indicative way to see who is truly collaborative is the pronouns they use. Becky Daggett constantly used the word “I” in her statements. In fact, her closing remarks used “I” six times in four sentences. Meanwhile, when describing their accomplishments, Daniel Williamson and Mayor Paul Deasy consistently used the word “we.”