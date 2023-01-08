Letter to the Editor: Warning of a sixth extinction gains attention

It's later than you think. "60 Minutes" on Jan. 1 told us we are in the "midst of the 6th extinction." We have already had five extinctions, the last being the demise of the dinosaurs 66 millions years ago due to an asteroid hitting the Earth near Yucatan, Mexico. All five of those extinctions were due to natural causes. Not so with the present extinction, which is man-made according to the vast majority of scientists today.

At each extinction about 75% of wildlife went extinct. According to scientists, we are almost there today, with about 70% of wildlife disappearing in the last 50 years. In Latin America 94% of vertebrate wildlife has disappeared in the last 50 years.

Paul Ehrlich, the Stanford professor who wrote the best seller "The Population Bomb" 55 years ago is interviewed by Scott Pelley. When I was in high school, the Earth's population was between two and three billion. Today it is 8 billion. We are consuming the planet's resources at a rate 175% faster that the Earth can regenerate them. This 6th extinction is happening 100 times faster then ever before.

In Washington State there use to be a "season" for salmon fishing. Now there is only one day salmon fishing is allowed. When the salmon are gone, so are the otters, eagles, etc, a chain reaction.

Ehrlich's scientist colleague, Tony Barnowsky, says we have only a few decades left of life " ... as we are use to." Our problem now is to convince about half the population that this latest extinction is man-made and not a natural cycle. Natural cycles take thousands of years. Our present climate crisis started about 35 years ago.

Google "60 Minutes" January 1, 2023.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff