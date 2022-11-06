Letter to the Editor: Warning given on dangers as mood in politics grows worse

Many people, especially those from the right, feel that President Biden is responsible for the awful inflation that we are suffering from in this country. Of course, he is also responsible for the 10% inflation rate in the Eurozone; for the record-high inflation in Japan; for the 6.3% inflation in South Korea and for the high inflation practically everywhere in the world. In other words, for the global inflation. Right? But is he? Maybe this is an economic problem of global importance and origin rather than an economic disaster born locally?

Contrary to our feelings of global omnipotence, the White House does not really have the tools with which to either cause inflation or affect it to a significant extent, yet many political ads accuse Biden of being solely and fully responsible for it, with no proof whatever.

This is dismaying, deplorable and dangerous. It is the result of putting politics and party ahead of the country -- which, in fact, is in dire straits. A remedy will be found not in partisan attacks and violence, but in working together, the various participants in the debate finding common ground even as they come from different perspectives. Doing otherwise is dangerous, maybe even lethal. We may be on the brink of disaster.

I am old enough to have experienced personally what it was like to live under the likes of Mussolini and Hitler, who came to power when democratic principles and procedures were replaced by mendacity and violence. It was not pretty. So, to those of you who have not had this experience: be careful of what you wish for, be very careful. You might not like the results.

IVO LUCCHITTA

Flagstaff