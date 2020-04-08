Letter to the Editor: Walker's untruthfulness on gerrymandering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I write to point out the most egregious lie not told by someone named "Trump" that has appeared in the Daily Sun thus far in 2020. In his April 5th Op-Ed "The GOP's next big battle" regarding gerrymandering, notorious former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker penned this whopper: "the National Republican Redistricting Trust...fight(s) for constitutional, clean, commonsense redistricting for all Americans."

The depth of Walker's untruthfulness is revealed by a perusal of Wisconsin's 2018 electoral results. That year, a majority of Wisconsin voters (52.99%) cast their ballots for Democratic candidates for the state's General Assembly, but won only 36 of the 99 seats (36.4%). In contrast, although only 44.75% of Wisconsinites voted for Republican candidates, this minority won 63 seats (63.6%). Per Wikipedia, "Democrats would have needed to win the statewide popular vote by a margin of 20.36% to win a majority of seats."

The 36 Democratic winners garnered, on average, 92.17% of the votes cast in their districts, meaning that hundreds of thousands of Democratic votes simply didn't count, they were mere surpluses in a small number of districts. In gerrymander-speak, this tactic is termed "packing."